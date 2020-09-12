CERAMIC TILES MARKET IMPRESSIVE GAINS INCLUDING TOP KEY PLAYERS:- CORONA VITRIFIED; CERSANIT; JOHNSON TILES; KAJARIA CERAMICS LIMITED; OTHERS

In addition, Ceramic Tiles Market analysis document envisages the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies along with type segment & market application. The market report is a source of information which provides current and approaching upcoming Trends and financial details of the industry to 2026

Top most List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Ceramic Tiles Market Are: Corona Vitrified; Cersanit; Johnson Tiles; Kajaria Ceramics Limited; Koninklijke Mosa bv; RAK CERAMICS; MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.; Grupo Lamosa; Cerâmica Carmelo Fior; CERAMICHE ATLAS CONCORDE S.P.A.; Florim Ceramiche S.P.A.; GranitiFiandre S.p.A.; Grupo Fragnani; PAMESA CERÁMICA S.L.; Saudi Ceramics; PORCELANOSA Grupo A.I.E.; Crossville Inc.; LIXIL Group Corporation; Dongpeng; Nitco Tiles; China Ceramics Co., Ltd.; Lasselsberger; Daltile and Newpearl among others.

An introduction of Ceramic Tiles Market 2020

Global ceramic tiles market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 167.55 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of urbanization worldwide as well as increasing levels of renovations of the existing households.

Ceramic tiles are flooring or wall construction products that are produced from minerals such as clay, silica sand and provide an enhanced aesthetic appeal to a household or commercial spaces. The raw materials are processed with different methods such as mixing, drying and formulation of the mixture in a tile shape.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Raw Material (Feldspar, Kaolin, Bentonite, Silica Sand),

Product Type (Wall, Floor, Vitrified, Industrial),

Formulation (Dry Pressed, Extruded, Casting),

Tile Features (Glazed, Porcelain, Scratch Free, Others), Application (Wall, Floor, Others),

End-Use (Residential, Commercial),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Driver:

Increasing levels of construction activities taking place globally is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Growing usage of flooring and tiles from the Asia-Pacific region due to their increasing disposable income and better spending power; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing benefits of the ceramic tiles as it is significantly low-cost and light-weight than its substitutes; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Increasing presence of strict regulations regarding the mining of minerals as well as for the environment which are used in the formulation of ceramics; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Increased usage & demand of substitute products is expected to restrain the market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In November 2018, MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. announced that they had acquired Eliane. This acquisition is the first strategic step in the expansion of their business operations in the South America region. This acquisition will include the production sites situated in six locations throughout Brazil with around 36 million sq.m annual productions of these facilities.

In September 2018, RAK CERAMICS announced that they had acquired all of the remaining shares of the joint venture available in the Saudi Arabia, owning the KSA operations fully. This acquisition will help in greater operability of RAK CERAMICS in the region of Saudi Arabia, as a unified global brand as they will look to integrate the operations of the joint venture into their own.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Ceramic Tiles Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Ceramic Tiles market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Ceramic Tiles market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Ceramic Tiles market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Ceramic Tiles Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

