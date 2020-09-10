Cargo Shipping Market Expecting Huge Growth during 2020-2026 Focusing on Leading Players CMA CGM, DHL Global Forwarding, COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., Nippon Express, Deutsche Bahn AG

The Global Cargo Shipping Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the market on a global and regional scale. Additionally, the report cites worldwide market scenario along with competitive landscape of leading participants.

Global cargo shipping market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.74% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising economic and increasing investment in the port infrastructure are the major factors for the growth of this market.

Leading Players in the Cargo Shipping Market: A.P. Moller – Maersk, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD., CMA CGM, DHL Global Forwarding, COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., Nippon Express, Deutsche Bahn AG, Hapag-Lloyd AG, CEVA Logistics, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd, Universal Cargo Management., SeaRates LLC, Jet Freight, Cargo Care India, American Airlines, Inc., ECS, Amerijet International, Inc., King Ocean Services Limited., Amit Cargo International, Emirates SkyCargo and others.

The Cargo Shipping market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Cargo Shipping Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based ontheir geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening theirstrategic moves,along with customer interaction.

Cargo Shipping Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

By Cargo Type

o Container Cargo

o 20 foot (6.08 m) Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU)

o 40 foot (12.8 m) Forty-foot Equivalent Unit (FEU)

o 45 foot (13.7m)

o 48 foot(14.6m)

o Dry Bulk Cargo

o Commodity

o Materials

o Oils

o General Cargo

o Solids

o Raw Materials

o Liquid Cargo

By Trade Route

o Suez Canal

o Panama Canal

o Straits of Malacca and Singapore

o Strait of Hormuz

o Container Shipping Routes

o East-West Trade Route

o Trans-Pacific

o Europe-Asia

o Transatlantic

o North-South Trade Route

By Industry

o Food and Manufacturing

o Fruits

o Drinks

o Solids

o Manufactured Raw Materials

o Oil& Ores

o Petrol

o Diesel

o Iron ore

o Electrical &Electronics

o Electrical Equipment’s

o Electronic Equipment’s

By Geography

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Europe

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

· In August 2018, Maersk announced the launch of their first ever container ship on an Arctic route along Russia’s north coast- Venta Maersk. This new vessel has the ability to carry 3600 containers and this is specially planned to discover an unknown route for container shipping and collecting scientific data

· In December 2017, China announced the launch of their new electric- cargo ship which has the ability to carry 2200 tons of cargo. This new electric cargo will take around two hours to get recharged and can travel upto 50 miles with the speed of 8 miles per hour. The battery also has 1,000 lithium-ion packs which can be supported with extra units if the cargo is heavier

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cargo Shipping Market Size

2.2 Cargo Shipping Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cargo Shipping Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cargo Shipping Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cargo Shipping Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cargo Shipping Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cargo Shipping Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cargo Shipping Revenue by Product

4.3 Cargo Shipping Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cargo Shipping Breakdown Data by End User

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

