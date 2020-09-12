CAR FRESHENERS MARKET 2020 COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS AND STATUS OUTLOOK- PROCTER & GAMBLE, S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC., RECKITT BENCKISER, OTHERS

In addition, Car Fresheners Market analysis document envisages the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies along with type segment & market application. The market report is a source of information which provides current and approaching upcoming Trends and financial details of the industry to 2026

Top most List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Car Fresheners Market Are: Procter & Gamble, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej.com, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Farcent Enterprise Co., Ltd, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Energizer Brands, Bluemagic Films, Church & Dwight Co., Inc.., Scott’s Liquid Gold, Amway., Dr.Marcus International, Beaumont Products, Inc., Dabur.com, Julius Sämann Ltd.

An introduction of Car Fresheners Market 2020

Global car fresheners market is expected to an estimated value of USD 3507.23 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.69% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for air care and changing life style of the people are the factor for the growth of this market.

Car air fresheners are the fresheners which are used in car so that it can eliminate foul smell. They are usually used to make car fresh and pleasant. These air fresheners are very useful as it help the driver to feel fresh and energetic so that he can concentrate on road. Electric air fresheners spray air freshener and evaporative air fresheners are some of the common type of car air freshener. Rising usage of car among population is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product (Gels & Cans, Sprays/ Aerosols, Paper Car Air Fresheners, Vents &Clips, Others),

Type (Spray Air Freshener, Evaporative Air Freshener, Electric Air Freshener),

Application (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing concern toward car’s indoor quality is driving the market growth

Rising disposable income is another factor driving the market

Growing demand for the premium air freshener is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraint:

High price of the car air freshener is restraining the market growth

Toxic effect of the car freshener is another factor restraining the growth of this market.

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In December 2018, Lia Fragrances announced the launch of their new car freshener dashboard gel and vent gel. It has impeccable technology in unique gel formula for the long lasting effect. These are available in the fragrances like amber, spice, fruit burst & floral fusion and sea shore. They are specially designed to provide better quality fragrances to the customers.

In May 2017, Resil announced the launch of their new range of car freshener- Vista Aura Car fresheners which is specially designed for the customer who wants to keep their car interior fresh and free. These air fresheners are available in citrus chill, lime twist, Arabian aroma, mystical mask and tantalizing timber. This is designed in such a way that it not only keeps the senses and give good smell but also make the interior of the car look classy.

