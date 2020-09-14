Candy Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Industry Study Pandemic Impact Product Overview and Scope, Opportunities, Market Volume, Competitive Landscape, Possible Challenges and Forecast to 2027

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Candy Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026] . The new report on the worldwide Candy Market is committed to fulfilling the necessities of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the Market. The various providers involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The reports provide Insightful information to the clients enhancing their basic leadership capacity identified. Exclusive information offered in this report is collected by analysis and trade consultants.

Global candy market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing urbanization and rising product innovations are the major factor for the growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global candy market are THE HERSHEY COMPANY, Nestlé, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., General Mills Inc., Mondelēz International, Kellogg NA Co, Mars, Incorporated, pladis global, LOTTE CONFECTIONARY CO.LTD., August Storck, Perfetti Van Melle, HARIBO of America, Inc, Arcor, Ferrero, Cloetta, Sweet Candy Company., THE BANG CANDY COMPANY, Quality Candy Company, Muskoka Candy Company, The Ferrero Group., palmer-candy., SUGARFINA INC., Jelly Belly Candy Company and others.

Global Candy Market By Product Type (Chocolate Candy, Non- Chocolate Candy), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specalist Retailers, Online Retail, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Succinct Description of the Market:

Candy are the form of healthy snacks which are made from the dried fruits such as dates, apricots, cherries, blueberries and many others. The Candy contain very high nutritional value which helps to support the overall health and immune system of the body. Some might be free of added sugars which also provide the high nutritional value. Candy keep people healthy as hefting and restless schedule of the people need high nutritional value, for which daily meal is not sufficient they need some added nutrition’s from the snacks.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand from the food and beverages industry will drive the growth of market

Increase demand for Candy in confectionery industries is another reason for the market growth

Growing awareness among the people for healthy diet may boost the market growth in the forecast period

Penetration of the organic dry fruits in the market will also propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High price of Candy will hamper the market growth

Stringent standards set by governments is also restraining the growth of the market

Lack of standardized supply chain in developing countries may hinder the market growth in the forecast period

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Candy are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Crucial Market Segment details-:

Table of Contents

1 Candy Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Candy Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Candy Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Candy Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Candy Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Candy Market Size by Regions

5 North America Candy Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Candy Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Candy Revenue by Countries

8 South America Candy Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Candy by Countries

10 Global Candy Market Segment by Type

11 Global Candy Market Segment by Application

12 Global Candy Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

