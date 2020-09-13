brexit:-eu-angry-with-johnson

(London) On the eve of the resumption of their post-Brexit trade negotiations, the tone rose again on Sunday between London and the members of the European Union, with Ireland denouncing the accusations of the European Union as “false”. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the EU is threatening him with a “blockade” in Northern Ireland.

The escalation of tensions this week between the former allies around the United Kingdom’s desire to partially reverse the agreement already signed governing its exit from the EU risks complicating the discussions scheduled for next week in Brussels to reach a commercial agreement and avoid a high-risk “ no deal ” on 1 st January.

On Saturday, Boris Johnson said he was forced to go back in part on his commitments in the face of the “threat” that the EU would establish a “blockade” in Northern Ireland and prevent food from the rest of the kingdom there. enter.

“This is simply not the case,” Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee told Sky News on Sunday, “any suggestion that this will create a new border is simply false.”

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, for his part, told the BBC that the government’s attitude “is damaging the UK’s reputation as a trusted partner”.

“Inconceivable” 2020

At the origin of the dispute is a bill that the British government presented to Parliament on Wednesday and which partly contradicts the agreement already signed governing the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU – a maneuver violating international law, by Boris Johnson’s own admission.

This controversial text will give London the power to unilaterally take trade decisions in its province of Northern Ireland, powers that are supposed to be shared with Europeans under the Brexit agreement.

It thus infringes key provisions of the treaty concluded last year, which aims to ensure fair competition after Brexit and to avoid the return of a border, in accordance with the peace agreement of 1998 which ended three decades of unrest in the province.

“It is time for the British government to take its responsibilities”, reacted Sunday on Twitter the President of the European Council Charles Michel, urging it to implement the agreement already signed, because “the international credibility of the signature of the United Kingdom is at stake ”.

In an interview published in the Parisien , the French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune judged “inconceivable” that a “great democracy” like the United Kingdom “would go back on a text that they themselves negotiated and voted on, reneging on their word”.

Flying to the rescue of Boris Johnson, the British negotiator David Frost however asserted that the European team had “explicitly said”, during their previous negotiating session, that the United Kingdom would not be “automatically” put on the list of countries authorized to export food to Europe.

And “if Great Britain does not enter this list, it will automatically be illegal for Northern Ireland to import food from” the rest of the country, he explained in a series of tweets, ahead of his meeting next week with his European counterpart Michel Barnier in Brussels.

“ No deal “

The examination of the text will begin on Monday in the House of Commons, where the Conservative government has a majority of 46 seats.

But some rebel conservative deputies threaten not to vote on the text and ask the Minister of Justice Robert Buckland to resign to show his disagreement.

Opposition leader Labor Keir Starmer asked in the Sunday Telegraph the Prime Minister to reconsider his bill, deeming it “bad” and “counterproductive”, in order to “move forward on Brexit” to better deal with the health crisis.

The British government does not seem inclined to give in, even though the leaders of the European Parliament threatened on Friday to veto any trade pact if London did not keep its promises.