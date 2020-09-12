boris-johnson-justifies-his-turnaround-on-brexit-deal-amid-eu-“threats”

(London) Faced with the skepticism of his own party, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday defended his intention to go back in part to the Brexit agreement in the face of the “threat” that the EU will establish a “food blockade In Northern Ireland, adding fuel to the fire before new negotiations in Brussels.

Posted on 09 September 2020 at 8 o’clock20

Charlotte DURAND

France Media Agency

While these negotiations to avoid a “no deal” on January 1 st remain in The deadlock, London blamed Brussels for the origin of the dispute which aggravated a new round of negotiations last week and throws a veil on those scheduled this week.

The discord erupted when the British government presented to Parliament on Wednesday a bill that partly contradicts the agreement already signed on its exit from the EU – a maneuver violating international law, admitted Boris Johnson, but to which he says he was forced.

“We are now told that if we do not accept the EU terms, the EU will use an extreme interpretation of the Northern Ireland Protocol to impose a full trade border there” between the province and the rest of the kingdom, justified the prime minister in a text published by the Daily Telegraph, while he faces criticism within his own camp.

“We are told that the EU will not only impose tariffs on goods transiting from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, but may in fact stop the transport of food products from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, ”he continues.

“I have to say that we never seriously believed that the EU would be able to use a treaty, negotiated in good faith, to blockade part of the UK or that they would actually threaten to destroy our economic and territorial integrity, ”accuses the Conservative Prime Minister.

“Ridiculous”

” It’s ridiculous. Mr Johnson insists on having the butter and the money in the butter, ”Spanish MEP Luis Garicano told the BBC on Saturday, stressing that the provisions concerning Northern Ireland were present in the agreement that the Prime Minister had signed in January.

According to a report published on Saturday morning by the Financial Times, several British officials had indeed warned Boris Johnson in January that the Brexit agreement he was about to sign carried this type of risk.

The EU fears that the post-Brexit UK may lower its own food standards, as well as rules on state aid to businesses, while having access to the European single market via Northern Ireland .

The question of this British province was for a long time one of the stumbling blocks of the Brexit negotiations, London fearing the return to a physical border on the island of Ireland, bloodied by three decades of “Troubles” until the signing of the Good Friday Peace Agreement in 1998.

The text finally signed provided for the British province to remain subject to certain European provisions for four years, in particular concerning trade. But with the controversial bill being considered by British MPs on Monday, London will be able to unilaterally take trade decisions in that province, contrary to what was initially agreed.

Boris Johnson’s column comes as he faces much criticism from his own camp, with some rebel MPs voicing their unease in a chaotic virtual meeting on Friday, threatening not to vote on the text.

“We cannot leave the theoretical power to divide our country in the hands of an international organization”, explained Boris Johnson in the British newspaper, affirming to the deputies that it was “vital” to pass the bill to “end this possibility”.

This call for unity, the Prime Minister fearing to relive in Parliament the internal struggles and the paralysis of 1998, however not convinced Conservative MP Robert Neill.

Going back on what has already been signed “is a potentially harmful act for our country”, declared the MP on the British channel Channel 4. “It would damage our reputation and will make more difficult the conclusion of future agreements commercial, ”he said, despite the signing of a post-Brexit trade agreement with Japan on Friday.