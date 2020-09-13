bloomberg-to-spend-$-100-million-to-help-biden-in-florida

(Washington) Billionaire Mike Bloomberg will spend at least 100 millions of dollars to support Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign in Florida, a key state in the presidential election in the United States, said his entourage on Sunday in the American daily The Washington Post .

“Voting begins on 19 September in Florida, so the need to inject new money in this state quickly is an urgent need, ”said Kevin Sheekey, an advisor to Mike Bloomberg.

“Mike thinks that by investing in Florida, it will allow campaign funding and other Democratic funding to be used in other states, particularly in the state of Pennsylvania,” a- he added.

The ex-mayor of New York, who was one of the Democratic primary contenders this year, made the move after President Donald Trump announced this week that he was ready to fund his campaign with his personal funds, reports the newspaper.

Donald Trump took him to Florida four years ago, and is counting on a strong participation of the Republican electorate in this state where he has a second home and where he often goes.

The major key states – Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Arizona – were all won by Donald Trump in 2012, including four who voted for Barack Obama in 2012.

Joe Biden came out on top in Florida, but narrowly, with 47, 2% against 47% to his Republican opponent, according to the latest poll average released by RealClearPolitics.

Since the beginning of the year 2019, the Trump campaign has spent some 800 Million dollars, more than double that of the former Democratic Vice President.

But Joe Biden surprised by overtaking Donald Trump in fundraising in August, with 365 million, more than previous monthly records.

“I thought Mini Mike was done with Democratic politics,” the president tweeted on Sunday, using the nickname he gives to Mr. Bloomberg and in reference to the latter’s candidacy for the Democratic primary. He added that the Mike Bloomberg should “rather save” New York.

Mike Bloomberg was snubbed by primary voters despite one of the most expensive campaigns in US electoral history, including heavy broadcast and social media propaganda.

Joe Biden maintains a good lead in national polls over Donald Trump and much more modest but persistent advantages in key states.