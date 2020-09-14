Biorational Pesticides Market, Forecast to 2027 – Status Quo, Market Size & Structure, Competitive Landscape, Market Segments and Development Trends

Pesticides differ in their toxicity and also in potential ecological impact. The pest control materials which are non-toxic to people along with few environmental side-effects are termed as biorational pesticides market. These are inexpensive, safe and healthy products. Biorational is also referred as organic pesticides or biopesticides. They are employed in forestry, gardens and agriculture. These products are useful to farmers and growers to early detect and control pests.

Global Biorational Pesticides Market, By Type (Insecticides, Fungicides, Nematicides, Others), Source (Botanical, Microbial, Non-organic, Others), Application (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Trunk Injection, Others), Crop Type (Fruits & vegetables, Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses, Others), Formulation (Liquid, Dry), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Drivers:

Growing farming practices and technologies is driving the market growth

Various promotions by government organizations is also expected to boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

Limited availability of products is restraining the market growth

Lower shelf life of biorational pesticides is also expected to hinder the market growth

Global biorational pesticides market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biorational pesticides market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Valent BioSciences unveiled a new biorational research facility at Libertyville’s stylish innovation park. This strategy would help in the technological advancement of products.

In January 2016, Valent BioSciences Corporation announced an agreement with The BioAg Alliance for distributing certain Actinovate biological fungicide products. This strategy would help in enhancing the customer base.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global biorational pesticides market are Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Monsanto Company, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Valent BioSciences LLC, ISAGRO S.p.A., Koppert B.V., Marrone Bio Innovations, Russell IPM Ltd, Gowan Company, Suterra, Agralan Ltd, Rentokil Initial plc, McLaughlin Gormley King Company, Summit Chemical, Inc, Prisms India Private Limited, Godrej Agrovet Limited, Navagro and Safsorganic.

