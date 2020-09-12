World

Belarus: violence and kidnappings to put down popular discontent

rnb September 12, 2020
Testimonies from arrested demonstrators lift the veil on the “very worrying” situation that continues in the country

Janie Gosselin

La Presse

Hits. Threats of rape. On the picket line for long hours.

Protesters in Belarus have told Human Rights Watch about the great violence used by the security forces to counter the movement against the regime in power.

“People have said that they were taken to halls and large meeting rooms of police stations,” notes Jonathan Pedneault, researcher in the crisis and conflicts division for the organization. Some had to lie on the floor for hours. They were describing how the floor was full of blood, mud. In some cases, they found teeth, which had probably been lost by people who had been beaten just before. “

The Quebecker went to Belarus from 14 at 29 August, at Minsk, Hrodna and Gomel.

Anger

At least 100 00 0 people have participated in demonstrations since one month to demand the departure of President Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 14 years. He announced that he was re-elected on August 9 with 80% of the votes , a result contested by the opposition. Candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa, currently in Lithuania, believes she won the ballot.

PHOTO WOJTEK RADWANSKI, FRANCE-PRESS AGENCY

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

The most prominent dissidents have fled the country or have been arrested.

Opponent Maria Kolesnikova claimed on Thursday that she had been threatened with death. She says she was kidnapped and taken to the border with Ukraine, where she tore up her passport to avoid deportation. She remains detained.

Contacted by phone, Belarusian lawyer Mikhail Kiryliuk, who defends protesters, noted a change in the regime’s tactics. “Now people are no longer tortured. They are kidnapped from the streets and put in jail on illegal charges. That’s good news, if you can put it that way, ”he said, letting out a chuckle.

He himself is a member of the Coordination Council, created by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. From August 9th to 12 August, the repression was particularly brutal. At least three people were killed.

The first phase was very severe. People have been beaten, raped, tortured.

Mikhail Kiryliuk, lawyer

Thousands of arrests

The scale of the protests, however, forced the authorities to release the majority of those detained for lack of space.

At the height of the arrests, a month ago, the detention centers were overflowing, while around 2020 people were arrested. Protesters said they were crammed into small cells.

“The police were not ready, very clearly”, believes Mr. Pedneault.

PHOTO ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters try to prevent the arrest of one of their own on Wednesday in Minsk.

The police reportedly did not discriminate between ordinary passers-by, protesters – mostly peaceful – and journalists, pulling everyone in their path.

In particular, a video circulated of a man brought in by the authorities, shouting that he had nevertheless voted for Alexander Lukashenko.

Galvanized people

Belarusians have seen others. There were uprisings bringing together tens of thousands of people in the streets in 924 and in 2016. But this time the impression is different.

There have been beatings, but never in modern history since the independence of Belarus there is 26 years, have we seen blows inflicted on this scale [à des milliers depersonnes].

Mikhail Kiryliuk, lawyer

Jonathan Pedneault also notices a position taken by “ordinary” people, not particularly politicized. “A lot of people have had a cousin, a neighbor, an aunt in prison,” he says. There it is no longer just the intelligentsia; no one is immune. This tactic, far from slowing down the movement, seems to have galvanized the people.

To the 14 In August, the brutal repression in the small country of 9 million inhabitants, on which the international spotlight was now turned, gave way to more subtle violence.

Targeting

“We are entering another phase, even more discreet,” Judge Pedneault. There are still violent arrests, but we mainly target members of the transition committee, protest organizers, people who could possibly mobilize a large number of people. “

The situation is “very worrying,” he said, especially as several foreign journalists have been expelled from the country and others, local, have lost their accreditation or have been arrested.

When La Presse asks Mikhail Kiryliuk if he’s scared, he laughs. “Yes, but I’m more afraid that we will live like this for the rest of our lives,” he explains. I have two children, I don’t want to teach them to run away from fear. “

Jonathan Pedneault, who has experienced his share of uprisings as a journalist and then as a researcher for HRW, notices a great strength among Belarusians, reflected in a sense of humor in the face of adversity. “We have seen former detainees leaving reviews of detention centers on Google,” he explains. Negative reviews, with comments like “great massage services, we like it so much we don’t want to come out”. It touched me a lot, the resilience of these people, the courage they have. “

