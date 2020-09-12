belarus:-violence-and-kidnappings-to-put-down-popular-discontent

Testimonies from arrested demonstrators lift the veil on the “very worrying” situation that continues in the country

Published on 12 September 2020

Janie Gosselin

La Presse

Hits. Threats of rape. On the picket line for long hours.

Protesters in Belarus have told Human Rights Watch about the great violence used by the security forces to counter the movement against the regime in power.

“People have said that they were taken to halls and large meeting rooms of police stations,” notes Jonathan Pedneault, researcher in the crisis and conflicts division for the organization. Some had to lie on the floor for hours. They were describing how the floor was full of blood, mud. In some cases, they found teeth, which had probably been lost by people who had been beaten just before. “

The Quebecker went to Belarus from 14 at 29 August, at Minsk, Hrodna and Gomel.

Anger

At least 100 00 0 people have participated in demonstrations since one month to demand the departure of President Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 14 years. He announced that he was re-elected on August 9 with 80% of the votes , a result contested by the opposition. Candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa, currently in Lithuania, believes she won the ballot.

PHOTO WOJTEK RADWANSKI, FRANCE-PRESS AGENCY Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

The most prominent dissidents have fled the country or have been arrested.

Opponent Maria Kolesnikova claimed on Thursday that she had been threatened with death. She says she was kidnapped and taken to the border with Ukraine, where she tore up her passport to avoid deportation. She remains detained.

Contacted by phone, Belarusian lawyer Mikhail Kiryliuk, who defends protesters, noted a change in the regime’s tactics. “Now people are no longer tortured. They are kidnapped from the streets and put in jail on illegal charges. That’s good news, if you can put it that way, ”he said, letting out a chuckle.

He himself is a member of the Coordination Council, created by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. From August 9th to 12 August, the repression was particularly brutal. At least three people were killed.

The first phase was very severe. People have been beaten, raped, tortured. Mikhail Kiryliuk, lawyer