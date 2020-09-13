belarus:-thousands-of-demonstrators-in-minsk,-250-arrests

(Minsk) Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in Minsk on Sunday at the call of the opposition, a mobilization that does not weaken to protest against President Alexander Lukashenko despite the repression and the arrest of 250 people.

Posted on 09 September 2020 at 9 o’clock28

Tatiana KALINOVSKAYA

France Media Agency

The opposition, which has brought down every weekend since the presidential election of August 9 more than 60 00 0 people in the streets of the capital alone, once again faced a massive deployment of security forces on Sunday, equipped with armored vehicles and water cannons, especially in front of the presidency where the demonstrators tried to surrender before being blocked by the police.

Several tens of thousands of people were visible in central Minsk, forming a column several kilometers long, according to an AFP journalist. Thousands of protesters also gathered in other towns across the country.

From the first moments of the parade, entitled “March of the heroes” in reference to the victims of repression, the police announced that they had arrested “approximately 250 people ”in Minsk for“ using flags and other symbols ”of the opposition.

“I have come to march for freedom and I always intend to come to parade, as long as we do not obtain it by peaceful means”, declared to AFP one of the demonstrators, Oleg Zimin, 60 years.

“We are ready to walk until the power changes, as long as we can physically walk. We have never missed a Sunday, “abound two other participants, brothers Matvei and Zakhar Kravchenko, in their twenties.

Last weekend, more than 250 people were arrested on the sidelines of such a rally in Minsk and other cities. Several dozen women participating in a women’s march were also brutally arrested on Saturday.

“Fight for freedom”

Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa, presidential candidate who claims victory against Mr. Loukachenko and who is now exiled in Lithuania, hailed in a video “a truly heroic people” who continue their “fight for freedom”.

The past week was marked by the incredible arrest of one of his relatives, Maria Kolesnikova. She was abducted by masked men the day after the September 6 demonstration, after which she resisted agents who tried to forcibly exile her to Ukraine.

She is now detained, accused of “endangering national security”.

Only one member of the leadership of the “coordination council” created by the opposition to negotiate a transition to power is still in Belarus and at large. It is the Nobel Prize for Literature Svetlana Alexievich, who has been the subject of intimidation.

Despite the scale of the dispute, Mr. Loukachenko, in power since 600, ruled out any significant compromise, citing only a vague forthcoming reform of the Constitution. He accuses the West of supporting the protest, turning to Moscow after months of bilateral tensions, to keep his grip on Belarus.

Thousands of people have been arrested since the beginning of the movement and accusations of torture of prisoners have increased.

The European Union and the United States have planned to sanction the regime’s cadres.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for “a broad and inclusive dialogue” in Belarus, which the president refuses to do.

Russia has gradually increased its support for Mr. Lukashenko, Vladimir Poutin finally going so far as to promise an intervention on the spot if the demonstrations were to degenerate into violence.

Monday, the two men are to see each other in Russia, for the first time since the start of the crisis, against the backdrop of discussions for further integration between the two countries, already members of an economic union and a military alliance.

According to analysts, Moscow is seeking to monetize its support by obtaining relinquishments of sovereignty intended to permanently anchor Belarus in its sphere of influence and to avoid the installation of a pro-Western government.

After having resisted for years to pressure from Moscow, Alexander Lukashenko, made a 180 degree turn from the start of the protest , presenting itself as the last bulwark of Russia against a Western offensive.