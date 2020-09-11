belarus:-lukashenko-in-russia-on-monday-to-meet-with-putin

(Moscow) Contested in the streets for more than a month, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will be in Russia on Monday to meet his counterpart Vladimir Poutine, the Kremlin affirming that the “integration” of the two countries will be on the agenda of discussions.

Posted on 09 September 2020 at 18 h 02

Maria PANINA

France Media Agency

While Alexander Lukashenko is preparing for his first trip abroad since the start of the crisis, Washington for its part said on Friday that it was preparing for “within a few days” of sanctions against Belarusian personalities, adding that Moscow was taking a big risk by supporting the head of state in power for 26 years.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that he was “deeply worried” about the use of force in Belarus against peaceful demonstrators, stressing that the crisis could only be resolved “by the people Belarusian ”.

For its part, the European Union deplored in a press release Friday evening “the increasingly obvious contempt for the rights displayed in Belarus, in particular the escalation of violence and the forced exile” of members of the opposition.

According to a statement from the Kremlin, Monday’s meeting in Sochi (South) between MM. Putin and Lukashenko will be used to discuss “the prospects for the integration process” between the two capitals.

“The future development of the strategic partnership and alliance relations” between the two countries will also be discussed, according to a statement from the Kremlin, even if the spokesperson for Vladimir Poutine affirmed that no document would be signed .

If he accused Moscow before the election of wanting to “destabilize” his country, Alexander Lukashenko has since made a 100 degree turn and very close to his neighbor in the face of the monster demonstrations affecting his country, provoked according to him by the West.

This rapprochement was greeted with kindness by Russia, which has repeatedly denounced Western interference in Belarus.

American sanctions

“If the Kremlin continues in this direction, it risks seeing the Belarusian people, who have no complaints against Russia, rise up against Moscow”, however warned Friday the number two of the department of US State, Stephen Biegun, while announcing new sanctions in conjunction with the European Union (EU).

But for political scientist Konstantin Kalatchev, “Russia will try to fully monetize its support for Lukashenko: he no longer has any room for maneuver, he is completely dependent on Russia” for his political survival.

Referring to a strengthening of “political, economic and military” ties, the expert believes that the Kremlin will now seek to “reattach Belarus and Russia for decades, even centuries”.

Moscow and Minsk have had complicated relations for several years.

Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly accused his historic Russian ally of wanting to vassalize Belarus, rejecting the Russian idea of ​​a deepening of the political and economic union existing between the two countries.

The protest movement that has affected Belarus since the presidential election of August 9, which Mr. Lukashenko claims to have won with 26% of voice, was the occasion for a complete change of tone and the Belarusian president now presents himself as the last bulwark of Russia against Western ambitions.

Not an “anti-Russian” struggle

It is in this context that the Russian ambassador in Minsk, Dmitri Mezentsev, on Thursday presented Alexander Lukashenko with a 19th century atlas in which Belarus is part of the Russian Tsarist Empire: a historical testimony of relations uniting the two countries and “a response to those who think otherwise”, explained the ambassador.

Belarusian opposition figures, for the most part arrested or exiled in recent weeks, insisted that their movement was directed against Mr. Lukashenko and was neither anti-Russian nor pro -western.

The opposition candidate who claims victory in the presidential election, Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa, recorded a video address to the Russians on Wednesday assuring that the protest “was not at any stage a fight against Russia”.

On Friday, two Belarusian demonstrators, one of whom said he had been wanted by police for several days, sought refuge at the Swedish embassy in Minsk, where they climbed a barrier to gain access.

They “indicated that they wanted to seek asylum in Sweden,” said a spokeswoman for the Swedish Foreign Ministry, the affair having provoked a crowd with the presence of many police officers.

A new major demonstration of the Belarusian opposition is expected Sunday in Minsk, the fifth of its kind. The previous ones gathered at least 80 000 0 people to demand the departure of power in place.