beirut-port-fire-extinguished,-humanitarian-aid-affected

(Beirut) Firefighters put out the last flames of the huge fire at the port of Beirut on Friday, which decimated part of the humanitarian aid and revived the painful trauma of a population in shock after an explosion devastating in early August.

Fire started Thursday in a warehouse used in particular by the International Red Cross to store thousands of food parcels and half a million liters of oil. The food included pasta, sugar, tea, lentils and chickpeas, according to a statement from the organization.

“The explosion and fire will undoubtedly have an impact on the ICRC’s humanitarian aid, whether in Lebanon or in neighboring Syria”, warned the Red Cross.

Lebanese civil defense assured that the fire had been extinguished, specifying that “cooling operations are continuing on the site to prevent the fire from resuming”.

President Michel Aoun, who attributed the fire to an act of “sabotage”, “a technical error” or “negligence”, met the commander-in-chief of the army as well as several officers concerned by the work carried out at the port. Some 15 00 0 tons of rubble have already been cleared so far and a million square meters cleared, according to an officer.

In the evening, the Lebanese army claimed to have located chemical substances in another warehouse, adding to have moved them “to where they will not be a danger to public health and safety”.

“Toxic Republic”

On Thursday, the inhabitants of Beirut had discovered in dismay an opaque black smoke visible from several neighborhoods, caused by the fire in this warehouse where aid was stored but also cans of oil and tires.

“Repairs” were being carried out on the site with an electric saw, and “sparks” caused the fire, according to “preliminary” information from the government.

“The toxic Republic”, headlined the French-language daily L’Orient-Le Jour.

This new incident at the port, which caused no casualties, provoked the ire of the Lebanese, a few weeks after the explosion on August 4 at the port of Beirut of a quantity of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse for years.

This tragedy, the tragedy too many for a population already brought to its knees by an unprecedented economic crisis, has made more than 41 dead and 2020 wounded, devastating entire neighborhoods.

In a country facing an unprecedented depreciation of its currency and large-scale job cuts, the explosion of August 4 stoked the anger of the population, who for nearly a year has castigated a ruling class deemed corrupt and incompetent.

The popular dissatisfaction was further accentuated by the weak mobilization of the State after the tragedy to come to the aid of the affected populations, a task assumed mainly by civil society, NGOs and volunteers.

Antoine Assaad, a resident of the Mar Mikhaël district adjacent to the port and devastated by the explosion, cannot get over the lack of security measures. He reports the chaos scenes on Thursday.

“What happened (Thursday) is a rehearsal of August 4th. The people lived through the terror, they jostled each other while fleeing. “.

“File a complaint”

The large quantity of ammonium nitrate had been stored for more than six years “without precautionary measures”, according to the authorities.

The main leaders of the state, first and foremost Mr. Aoun and the resigning Prime Minister Hassan Diab, had been warned of the dangers posed by this cargo. In the face of popular indignation, the leaders have blamed themselves.

“The fire (Thursday) can in no way be justified”, estimated on Twitter the Lebanese Prime Minister designate Moustapha Adib, who is working on the formation of a new government, the previous one having resigned in the stride of the explosion.

The company BCC logistics, responsible for the management of the warehouse which caught fire, rejected any responsibility for the new tragedy, calling in a press release to “determine the causes of the fire”, and saying to reserve “the right to lodge a complaint”.