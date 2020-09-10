Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Analysis and Forecasts by Service Key Players || Orion BMS, Intel Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the project, its progress during the forecast period, most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market . The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, demand and production capability across different countries.

Global automotive battery thermal management system market is estimated to grow with a healthy CAGR of 16.51% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The factors behind the growth of the market are rise in demand for the electric vehicles, stringent government rules for to curb down carbon emission and Increase in awareness about electric vehicles

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive battery thermal management system market are Continental AG, GENTHERM, LG Chem, Robert Bosch GmbH, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Dana Limited, Hanon Systems, MAHLE GmbH, SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD, VOSS Automotive Inc., Grayson, Tesla Motors Club LLC, BorgWarner Inc., MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY, Eberspächer, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Orion BMS, Intel Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Johnson Matthey and others.

Thermal management of the automotive battery is defined as management of the rechargeable battery by providing suitable conditions such as controlling its environment, charge within current limit, measuring operating time since it is used. Electric vehicles run on batteries whose performance depends on surrounding temperature. Excessive temperature damages the battery and reduces its life cycle. Hence, thermal management system is essential for maintenance of battery. Strict regulations to curb down the emission of carbon dioxide and investment in infrastructure are driving the market.

Market Drivers:

Automotive battery thermal management system have a significant role in improving efficiency and performance of battery

Rise in demand for the electric vehicles

Stringent government rules for to curb down carbon emission enhanced the market growth

Increase in awareness about electric vehicles and initiatives such as subsidiary for electric vehicle by the government further increasing the market

Market Restraints:

Performance factors of the battery such as lifespan and efficiency would restrict the market

Electric vehicles are not fully operational in every region. This is hampering the market.

Key Questions Answered by Global Market Report

What was the Global Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2020-2027). What will be the CAGR of This Global Market during the forecast period? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period? Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Global Market was the market leader in 2019? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

