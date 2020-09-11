Uncategorized
Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market 2020 Size, Share, Global Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape
Global automotive axle & propeller shaft market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.10% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing AWD vehicles and rising e-mobility trend are the factors for the growth of this market.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing vehicle production will drive the market growth
- Technological advancement and development in automotive axle & propeller shaft will also propel market growth
- Rising prevalence for aluminium propeller shaft will drive the market growth
- Growing demand for electric vehicles is another important factor contributing as a driver for this market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, Meritor, Inc announced that they have acquired AxleTech. The main aim of the acquisition is to increase their sales and strengthen their presence in the market. This will also help them in expanding their portfolio in defense, specialty and off highway. AxleTech new technologies will help them to make advance changes in their M2022 stratergy.
- In April 2018, American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co. announced that together they are going to develop driveline systems. This will help the Liuzhou AAM to expand their business in both electric and conventional drive axle market and will be able to meet the need and requirement of their customers.
Key Pointers Covered in the Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Industry Trends and Forecast
- Market Size
- Market New Sales Volumes
- Market Replacement Sales Volumes
- Market Installed Base
- Market By Brands
- Market Procedure Volumes
- Market Product Price Analysis
- Market Healthcare Outcomes
- Market Cost of Care Analysis
- Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
- Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
- Market Shares in Different Regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Market Upcoming Applications
- Market Innovators Study
**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.
Major Regions as Follows:
- Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America(United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt.)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing
- Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power Of Buyers
- Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
- Threat Of New Entrants
- Threat Of Substitutes
- Threat Of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
- List Of Abbreviations
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
