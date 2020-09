Automotive Air Purifier Market Size 2020-Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue Analysis, Top Leaders || Ecomventures, Eureka Forbes, Freudenberg Group, Honeywell International Inc.,

Global Automotive Air Purifier Market research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the project, its progress during the forecast period, most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Global Automotive Air Purifier Market . The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, demand and production capability across different countries.

Global Automotive Air Purifier Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 792.7 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2695.32 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.53% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the people awareness about health is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive air purifier market are 3M, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Ecomventures, Eureka Forbes, Freudenberg Group, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MAHLE GmbH, Mann+Hummel Group, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd., IQAir, Guangzhou Olansi Healthcare Co, Oransi, Freudenberg Group, YADU Int’l Technology (Beijing) Co.,Ltd.

To remove the air contaminant from the inside of the car cabin, car purifiers are used. The three major actions for cleaning air are controlling the source, ventilation and cleaning the air. Ionizer, HEPA Filter, activated carbon filter and air fresher are the technologies which are involved in the car air purifier. Manufacturers are offering multi- tasking air purifiers which consist of an air conditioner, fan, dehumidifier and air purifier.

Market Drivers:

Increase in multi-functional air purifier is driving the market.

Increasing healthcare awareness among consumer is driving the market.

Growing industries and more urbanization is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

The price of the air purifier are high which is the major cause restraining the market growth.

Low cost purification availability is restraining market.

