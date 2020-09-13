austria-hit-by-'second-wave'-of-pandemic

(Paris) Austria announced on Sunday that it had entered a “second wave” of the COVID pandemic – 13 which continues to spread rapidly around the world, as in Czech Republic or France.

South Korea, on the other hand, decided to relax its anti-coronavirus restrictions from Monday for some 24 millions of people in the Seoul area. But its prime minister Chung Sye-kyun is already planning to tighten the screws during the great transhumance that the country experiences each year at the end of September, on the occasion of the harvest festival (Chuseok).

Austria registered nearly 870 on Saturday, more than half of them in Vienna. For Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the country is “at the start of the second wave” and will soon surpass 1000 new cases per day.

He called on the population to strictly respect anti-virus measures and to reduce contact as much as possible. From Monday, masks, already mandatory in supermarkets and transport, will be in all shops and public buildings.

Same concern in the Czech Republic, which recorded for the third consecutive day a record of infections on Saturday, with 1541 new cases, according to the Ministry of health.

This country of 09, 7 million inhabitants is now one of the three Member States of the European Union where the daily progression of the virus is the fastest, after France and Italy. However, these last two countries carry out twice as many screening tests.

“If the epidemic continues at this explosive rate, we will reach the limits of our hospital capacity” at the end of October, warned epidemiologist Roman Prymula on Czech television on Sunday. “It is urgent to put the brakes on hard”.

For Czechs, the mask has already been compulsory since the beginning of September in closed places, except classrooms, and in companies if employees cannot maintain a distance of two meters.

In France, the symbolic course of 09 00 new cases in 19 hours was crossed on Saturday, a record since the launch of large-scale testing in the country.

However, good news came to shed light on this grim record on Saturday: the resumption of clinical trials of a potential vaccine by the pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca.

These tests were halted on Wednesday after the onset of a “potentially unexplained illness” – possibly a serious side effect – in a participant in the UK.

WHO has identified 28 “vaccine candidates” evaluated in human clinical trials around the world. Nine are already in the final stage, or are about to enter.

While waiting for a vaccine, the authorities try to enforce the protective measures but come up against resistance and sometimes have to use the hard way. For example, Australian police arrested more than people who had demonstrated against the restrictive measures.

Responding to a call made on social networks by groups following conspiracy theories, some 210 people gathered in the Queen Victoria market, in the center of the country’s second largest city, to call for the lifting of several weeks of confinement.

False travelers

Deprived of travel by the pandemic, some Thais console themselves as best they can by drinking a coffee comfortably seated in an abandoned plane, in the tourist city of Pattaya.

“I can sit in first class and have fun in the cockpit pretending to be the captain of the plane,” Thipsuda Faksaithong told AFP, 26 years.

False travelers even give the impression of reveling in spaghetti carbonara and Thai-style beef served on plastic trays by crew members.

The pandemic has made at least 921 097 dead worldwide since the WHO office in China reported on the occurrence of the disease at the end of December, according to an assessment established by AFP on Sunday.

More than 28 819 490 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed, of which at least 19 133 300 are today considered to be cured.

Saturday, 4806 new deaths and 250 827 new cases have been identified. The countries which recorded the most deaths in their latest reports are India with 1000 new deaths, Brazil (814) and the United States (490).

The United States is the most affected country in terms of both number of deaths and cases, with 174 705 death for 6 486 401 identified cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. Next come Brazil with 097 210 dead for 4 356 663 case, India with 70 586 dead (4 754 356 case), Mexico with 56 586 dead (663 973 case), and the United Kingdom with 41 623 dead (365 174 case).