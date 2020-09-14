Athletic Footwear Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2020–2026 | Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, SKECHERS USA, Inc., New Balance, ASICS Corporation

To carry out competitive analysis, Athletic Footwear Market with various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. Moreover, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of the industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. Being a top-notch and comprehensive in nature, Athletic Footwear Market research report gives better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly dependent to thrive in the market.

Global athletic footwear market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 96.10 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising health awareness, changing consumer lifestyle and technological advancements.

The major players profiled in this report include: Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, SKECHERS USA, Inc., New Balance, ASICS Corporation, PUMA SE, VF Corporation., K-Swiss., Wolverine World Wide, Inc., Converse, Under Armour, Inc., WOODLAND WORLDWIDE., Saucony and TBL Licensing LLC amongst others.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Product Type

Insert Aerobics Shoes Athleisure Footwear Running Shoes Walking Shoes Sports Shoes Baseball Footwear Basketball Footwear Soccer Shoes Tennis Shoes Cricket Footwear Other Sports Shoes Hiking Shoes Outdoor/Rugged Footwear Trekking & Walking Boots Seasonal Boots Specialty Boots Mountaineering Boots Backpacking Shoes Approach Shoes Hiking Boots Technical Shoes



By End-User

Men Women Kids



By Distribution Channel

Store Based







Shoe Stores Discount Shoe Stores Sports & Athletic Goods Stores Mass Discounters Department Stores & Chains Specialty Apparel Stores Off Pricers



Non Store Based







Catalog Teleshopping Internet



By Price-Based

Premium

Mid

Economy

Furthermore, the Athletic Footwear market report contains company profile, product specifications, production value, market shares and contact information of manufacturers or companies.

Athletic footwear includes those shoes that are developed for sports and other outdoor activities. They are shoes that are specially designed for each different sport including basketball, baseball, tennis etc., and also include shoes designed for walking, running, hiking, gym etc. Tailor-made and lightweight athletic footwear is also gaining the attention of consumers.

Market Drivers:

The rising awareness about the health benefits of sports and fitness activities which can help in reducing the risks of various illnesses like depression, diabetes, obesity etc, drives the growth of this market.

The growth of the retail e-commerce sector worldwide

Changing consumer lifestyle and rise in the level of disposable income of consumers

Increasing awareness about the importance of using right type of shoes in order to prevent muscle injuries, leg injuries, knee pain, hip pain, and back pain, thereby stimulating the demand for athletic shoes

Technological advancement helps companies to manufacture quality shoes in less time

The development of new and innovative shoes, including customized and light weighted athletic footwear drive the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Rising prices of raw materials hampers the growth of this market

Growing levels of geriatric population against the reduced younger age group of populace is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of fake and brand copied athletic footwear products

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In June 2018, SIGNA Sports Groups took over and acquired, the online pioneer in athletic shoes and sportswear, Stylefile, thereby deliberately further expanding its e-commerce portfolio. SIGNA Sports Group would now be able to reach a large customer base especially across Europe.

In March, 2018, VF Corporation announced that they had agreed to acquire Altra, an athletic and performance based footwear brand from ICON Health & Fitness. This purchase of the Altra brand would help VF Corporation to expand and reshape their product portfolio of powerful brands, thereby leading to maximum customer satisfaction.

