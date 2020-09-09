at-the-end-of-his-suffering,-alain-cocq-announces-that-he-is-refueling

(Lyon) Three days of suffering, without treatment or food, got the better of his determination: Alain Cocq, suffering from an incurable disease and who wanted to let himself die, agreed to be fed and rehydrated.

“I was no longer able to lead this fight,” said the 50-year-old, admitted Monday evening to Dijon University Hospital after coming back to his refusal of treatment as his condition worsened.

Mr. Cocq assured AFP that “within minutes” he would “not have been here to talk anymore.”

The 50-year-old confirmed that he was planning a “return home within 7 09 days”, as he announced it earlier on his Facebook account. “Time to recover a little and to set up a home hospital team,” he said.

He should find his modest apartment in the underprivileged district of Grésilles and his medical bed, which he never leaves.

In a recent interview with AFP, however, he explained that he “decided to say stop”. “If it’s to look at the ceiling like a jerk waiting for it to happen, no! », He had then explained.

Affected by an orphan disease which clogs his arteries and causes him intense pain, this activist for the right to die with dignity had stopped all treatment and food on Friday evening after having come up against the legal impossibility of obtain an injection of barbiturates, requested “on a compassionate basis” from Emmanuel Macron to shorten his suffering.

Monday evening, the Dijonnais “suffered too much” and was hospitalized “after an intervention of the Samu”, according to Sophie Medjeberg, lawyer and vice-president of the Handi-Mais-Pas-Que association, appointed as agent by Mr. Cocq to assist him in his end of life.

“Let the law change”

Alain “is picking up the hair of the beast; the fight continues, but in a different way, “she told AFP on Wednesday, reassuring that” her fundamental rights have been respected. ”

Alain Cocq “challenged his refusal of treatment in front of three witnesses and being aware”, added M me Medjeberg, who intends to “continue this fight, but without this commotion”.

It is however Mr. Cocq who had publicized his fight to create an “electroshock” and alert on the limits of the Claeys-Léonetti law of 2016 which allows deep sedation, but only for people whose prognosis is “short-term”. A condition that Mr. Cocq could not prove, even though he said he was “in the final phase for 13 years”.

Committed to the rights of people with disabilities as well as to “yellow vests”, Alain Cocq wanted to broadcast his agony live on Facebook.

The social network had blocked the video broadcast of Mr. Cocq’s account on Saturday at midday on the grounds that it violated its rules concerning the promotion of suicide or self-harm.

The story of Alain Cocq revived the controversy on the end of life, after the Vincent Lambert affair, a nurse in a vegetative state who died in July 2019 after a deep sedation desired by his wife and his nephew François, but to which his parents were opposed.

“Today, we want the law to change and, as Alain demonstrated, we can enter into an assisted suicide process and go back on it, but we want a framework for doctors to be protected, for that patients are protected and that there are no abuses ”, underlined M me Medjeberg.

From his hospital bed, Alain Cocq again called for the passage of an end-of-life law. “As soon as it is voted on, I will be the first to complete the application.”