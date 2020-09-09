apocalypse-skies-in-san-francisco-due-to-historic-fires

(San Francisco) San Francisco and other parts of the west coast of the United States woke up to dark orange skies worthy of an apocalypse scene on Wednesday, due to smoke from the continuing fires to ravage California.

At noon, the mixture of fog and smoke gave the city a surreal atmosphere as if the sun had still not risen.

“Mist from forest fires darkens the sky across San Francisco Bay,” authorities said.

They have been providing daily information for weeks on air quality, and regularly advise vulnerable people not to go out.

More than 20 fires were raging in California, and nearly a thousand firefighters were fighting the fire dubbed Creek Fire in the Fresno area, in the upstate, which spread on more than 56 00 0 hectares.

The outbreaks extended from the border with Canada, in Washington State, to the Mexican border, near San Diego, where near 7000 hectares went up in smoke, according to local authorities.

Walking through the streets of San Francisco during the day, you could see residents working on their computers by the light of their lamps, to see clearly in the glowing darkness.

Surprisingly, after many days where the air smelled of smoke and ash, the atmosphere seemed breathable.

On social networks, users competed in dismay and humor, with references to scenes from apocalyptic films or jokes about the year 2020, definitely synonymous with catastrophes, even for a region accustomed to earthquakes and fires.

@ choleemo, a TikTok user, showed a beach in Oregon, northern California, where the sand, sea and sky formed a palette of gradations in red tones, only the white foam and the sound of the waves recalling that it was indeed the ocean.

“Here are some pictures of my trip to the bay this week. Glad there was no earthquake or flooding, ”tweeted analyst Patrick Moorhead, with footage from Blade Runner 2020 89184577, a science movie- fiction, where we see a lone hero advancing towards ruins covered with orange dust, under a sky of the same color.