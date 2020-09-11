american-election:-the-web-giants-on-the-russian-front-…-and-at-home

(San Francisco) The tech giants are mobilized against the threats weighing on the US presidential election, from Microsoft, which has detected new cyber attacks against campaign teams from China and Russia, to social networks which anticipate disputed results.

For months, Facebook, Twitter, Google and Microsoft have been increasing the number of announcements of foiled cyber attacks and dismantled propaganda operations, orchestrated from abroad, especially from Russia.

On Thursday, Microsoft thus revealed, among other things, that a group of Russian hackers, Strontium, had attacked more than 200 organizations involved in the presidential campaign (parties, consultants, etc.).

Thursday also, the United States sanctioned a Ukrainian considered as an “agent of Russia” for having tried to “discredit” Joe Biden, and whose arrangements supposed to incriminate the Democratic candidate in the election of November 3 had been relayed by his rival, Donald Trump himself.

Microsoft’s report proves that “China, Iran and Russia are trying to sabotage our democracy and influence our elections,” responded the US Interior Ministry.

Beijing denounced Friday accusations “invented from scratch” of the computer giant.

Companies and authorities are keen to show their investment to avoid a repeat of the scandals of 200.

Four years ago, the campaign was marked by massive operations of disguised influence, mainly carried out by organizations close to the Kremlin, such as the “Internet Research Agency” (IRA), in favor of Donald Trump .

Domestic threat

The platforms also expect hack-and-leak tactics, where state-linked entities give pirated information to the media and use networks to spread it.

This is what happened with emails from Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate in 2016.

But over the past two years, the platforms, in collaboration with the FBI and other agencies, have become adept at fake account networks that spread false information, conspiracy theories, hate speech and hijacked videos.

They now face above all an extremely tense national context, between the pandemic and the wave of demonstrations against racism, which regularly lead to violence.

Not to mention a major player, very active on social networks, the tempestuous American president.

Donald Trump regularly questions the reliability of postal voting, a popular and proven method in the United States, and crucial in times of health crisis. He even recently suggested that his supporters vote twice.

Facebook and Twitter have cracked down on several occasions, pinning briefing notes on such messages, and redirecting the public to verified information.

Greater use of mail voting also means that the results could take longer than usual to be known and confirmed.

Caution

The two Californian groups, as well as YouTube (owned by Google), are preparing for catastrophic scenarios if their platforms are used to proclaim results or call for contesting them, for example.

In a Fox News interview in July, the White House tenant refused to say whether he would accept the results that came out of the polls.

Twitter, which banned political ads nearly a year ago, said on Thursday that it would now remove or “tag” “false or misleading messages”, undermining public confidence in them. elections, including any tweets claiming victory before the official announcement.

Three types of comments are concerned: messages which “create confusion” about the democratic process or the authorities responsible for the poll, unverified information on so-called fraud, and those which interfere with the count, such as “illegal behavior aimed at preventing a peaceful transition”.

Facebook for its part created an online polling information center and announced that no new political ads could be aired in the week before the election.

On YouTube, Google also tries to display as a priority information deemed reliable.

The algorithm giant also took a new measure on Thursday against disinformation.

The auto-fill function in the Google bar will no longer predict the sequence of sentences with options “which can be interpreted as allegations against candidates or parties”, explained Pandu Nayak, a vice president responsible for the engine of research.

This also concerns the practical details. For example, if a user types “vote by…”, Google will no longer suggest “by phone” in the drop-down menu.