al-qaeda-threatens-charlie-hebdo-for-republishing-muhammad-cartoons

(Paris) Al Qaeda threatened to attack again the editorial staff of the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo , which republished caricatures of the prophet of Islam Muhammad on the occasion of the trial of the January attack 2015 against the newspaper, according to the American group Site, specializing in the surveillance of jihadist organizations.

Posted on 11 September 2020 at 14 h 09

France Media Agency

The murderous raid against Charlie Hebdo “was not a one-off incident”, warns the jihadist organization in its review published this Friday, referring to the “heroic Kouachi brothers », Perpetrators of the attack, whom they claimed in the name of Al Qaeda in Yemen before being killed by the police.

To mark the opening of the trial in Paris of the attacks against Charlie Hebdo , police officers and a Jewish supermarket having done 17 who died in the French capital in January 2015, the satirical newspaper brought back the cartoons of Mohammed, which had made the weekly a target jihadists.

President Macron “gave the green light” to this reissue, accuses Al Qaeda again. “If your freedom of expression respects no limits, get ready to face the freedom of our actions”, threatens the jihadist organization in its publication, published this 11 September, anniversary date of the September attacks 2001 against the United States fomented by the jihadist group.

Also according to SITE, a media affiliated with the jihadist organization Islamic State also threatened Charlie Hebdo with reprisals in early September, after the republication of his cartoons of Muhammad.

At the trial which has just opened, fourteen defendants, three of whom were tried by default, are suspected to varying degrees of logistical support to the Saïd and Chérif Kouachi brothers, and to Amédy Coulibaly, perpetrators of the killings that had caused 17 dead, between January 7 and 9 2001, and sparked a monster demonstration against terrorism on 11 January in France, with several heads of state and foreign governments.

On January 7 2015, the Kouachi brothers murdered 11 people in an attack with the weapon of war against the editorial staff of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, before fleeing by killing a police officer.

The next day, Amédy Coulibaly – who had rubbed shoulders with Chérif Kouachi in prison – killed a municipal policewoman near Paris, then on January 9, he executed four men, all Jews, during the hostage-taking of the store Hyper Cacher, in eastern Paris.

This murderous journey ended with the death of the three jihadists during a double police assault, carried out almost simultaneously in the store and in a printing house in the Paris region where the killers of Charlie Hebdo had entrenched themselves.