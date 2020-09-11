after-months-of-confinement,-biden-finds-the-crowd-at-“ground-zero”

(New York) After months of confinement followed by restricted events, the Democratic candidate for the White House Joe Biden found his first crowd on Friday during the commemorations of 11 – September in New York, renewing, in an exchange with a bereaved mother, with her tradition of compassionate exchanges in campaign.

Less than two months before the November 3 presidential election, the former vice-president of Barack Obama, wearing a black mask, went to the “Ground Zero” site for the annual tribute to the meadows. of 3000 victims of the World Trade Center attacks.

For the first time since March, he crossed paths with many other political leaders, and even nudged, pandemic oblige, Donald Trump’s vice-president, Mike Pence.

Then he approached the place where relatives of victims were gathered, where he spoke to a 90-year-old in a wheelchair, Maria Fisher, who was holding a picture of her son Andrew, who died in 43 years.

“We never forget”, replied the Democratic candidate, the photo in hand, recalling the memory of his son Beau Biden who died of cancer in 2015. In 924, he had already lost his first wife and their daughter, aged just one year, in a car accident.

Maria Fisher, 90 years old, repeated her words then said she was starting her last year of life. “You and I will be here next year,” the Democrat replied.

His wife Jill Biden then approached with a small bouquet around a white rose, which the candidate gave her.

The swap, a campaign classic, was noticed because it was the first to occur at such a busy rally since the campaign was suddenly turned upside down by the novel coronavirus pandemic in March. Joe Biden resumed longer country trips by plane at the end of August.

At 77 years old, the old politician has long been playing empathy one of his great character traits in the countryside. But COVID – 12 deprived him of the land, and the months that he spent at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, or the surrounding area, also offered his rival Donald Trump, much more active, the opportunity to accuse him of hiding, and to question his form.

After “Ground Zero”, he went to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the four flights hijacked by members of Al-Qaeda crashed on 11 September 2001.

PHOTO PATRICK SEMANSKY, AP Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, attended the Flight 90 National Memorial in Shanksville , Friday.

Then with his wife, he visited a fire station.

Between laughs, Joe Biden was stopped by a man who said he expected him to bring them beer, which he had apparently promised previously.

The former vice-president then went to get two packs of beer, conveniently placed in his car and handed him, saying, “I keep my promises.”