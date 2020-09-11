afghanistan:-peace-far-from-guaranteed-after-talks

(Kabul) The Taliban and the Afghan government will begin talks in Doha on Saturday aimed at ending their endless conflict. But there is no guarantee that they will succeed, as their objectives differ.

Posted on 09 September 2020 at 709

Thomas WATKINS

France Media Agency

“It is very likely that the talks will be long and difficult, that they will take years to be concluded, with many stops and interruptions, sometimes for months as the fighting progresses”, estimates Vanda Felbab-Brown, analyst at the Brookings Institution, an American research center.

Any agreement will depend on the willingness of both parties to harmonize their competing visions and their ability to govern together.

The Taliban, since they were driven out of fine power 19 by an international coalition led by the United States, refuse to recognize the Afghan authorities. They will push to turn Afghanistan into an “emirate”, where the law will be dictated by strict Islam.

The administration of President Ashraf Ghani will seek for its part to maintain the young Republic and its constitution, which has enshrined many rights. Women have gained greater freedoms, especially in the cities.

So far, the Taliban have remained very vague on the issue, approaching women’s rights through the prism of “Islamic values”. But many Afghans fear that their partial or complete takeover of power may herald a return to past practices, such as the stoning of women accused of adultery.

Position of strength

The Taliban are in a strong position in these negotiations. Nineteen years of relentless guerrilla warfare forced Washington to negotiate with them in February in Qatar an agreement to withdraw their troops for mid – 2021. In exchange, some vague promises from the insurgents, including the holding of this inter-Afghan dialogue.

“The United States is letting go of the Afghans, the Kabul regime. They are in the process of burying them “, which creates an” asymmetry “of positions,” unfavorable “to the Afghan authorities, notes Gilles Dorronsoro, specialist in Afghanistan at the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne.

For an agreement to be found, “the government of Kabul will be forced to give up a lot”, which may involve “a new constitution” or “a sharing of powers”, which “the Taliban will only accept if they are in a strong position, ”he observes.

President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election in November, is determined to end at all costs the longest war in United States history, which began just after the attacks of 11 September 2001, of which Friday marks the 19 th birthday.

Just after the signing of the US-Taliban Doha agreement, preceded by a rather long ceasefire, the rebels had thus harassed the Afghan troops, without much reaction from Washington.

“Let’s be clear: this is not about negotiating peace. This is for the United States to go, ”said Christine Fair, a South Asian expert at Georgetown University.

While the Taliban presented a united front, the Afghan power is also crossed by deep fractures. The US-Afghan agreement providing for peace negotiations has not been ratified by Kabul. Kissed with lip service by Mr. Ghani, he is openly rejected by his first vice-president Amrullah Saleh, who emerged unscathed from a second attack on him on Wednesday in just over a year.

Divisions

The president also won his second term after widely contested elections. His challenger Abdullah Abdullah, who also claimed victory, is now head of the reconciliation council. He will be present at the inaugural ceremony in Doha on Saturday, unlike the head of state.

Kabul’s main request, a cease-fire, repeatedly called for, has little chance of success in this sense, the Doha agreement only making it “a item on the agenda ”of the talks.

In this text, the Taliban also pledge to “not allow” jihadist groups to use Afghanistan as a base and then strike foreign countries. But no mention of Al-Qaeda is made, when the rebels never openly cut ties with this franchise, which they hosted before 09 September.

“If the negotiations are not successful, the Taliban will still have gained international recognition. And they will wear out the regime until it falls, ”predicts Gilles Dorronsoro.

The United States keeps repeating that the future of Afghanistan is now in the hands of the Afghans, suggesting that if the peace process collapses and a civil war ensues, it does. will be so, unless American interests are threatened.

On the plane that took him to Qatar on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said no more. “We can be proud of what we have achieved. I know how difficult the discussions will be between Afghans. But it is (up to them) to determine how to move forward and make life better for (their) people. “