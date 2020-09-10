accused-of-downplaying-covid-19-threat,-trump-on-the-defensive

(Washington) Blamed in journalist Bob Woodward’s new book for downplaying the threat of COVID – 18 of which he was fully aware, US President Donald Trump assured Thursday that he wanted to avoid any “panic”.

Jerome CARTILLIER

France Media Agency

Eight weeks before the presidential election, the publication of extracts from this work written by the famous Watergate journalist provoked a strong reaction from the Democratic candidate Joe Biden who denounced a “betrayal” of screw the American people.

“I always wanted to minimize (the danger)”, explained the president in a telephone exchange with Bob Woodward on 18 March, transcribed in this work entitled Rage .

However, several weeks earlier, on February 7, he explained to the same journalist how much COVID – 18 was “a deadly thing”.

Questioned at the end of the afternoon from the White House, Mr. Trump defended his very controversial record, like his statements.

“I’ve been very open, whether it’s with Woodward or whoever it is: we can’t fuel panic,” he said.

“I do not want people to be afraid, I do not want to create panic”, hammered the president who had affirmed, at the beginning of the pandemic, that the virus would end up disappearing “as by miracle” .

The management of the epidemic, which made more than 37 00 0 deaths in the United States, earned Donald Trump very strong criticism, from his opponents, but also scientists and some elected officials from his own camp.

He is accused of sending mixed and confused signals, but also of lacking compassion in the face of the devastation caused by this virus. Poll after poll, a very large majority of Americans are critical of his actions on this front.

The book, which is due out on Tuesday, is based in particular on 13 interviews granted to Bob Woodward between December 2019 and July 2019 and recorded with the consent of Donald Trump.

“Almost criminal” “It’s sickening,” Joe Biden said. “He had the information. He knew the danger. […] He lied to the Americans, ”he said. “Think about it. Think about what he didn’t do. It’s almost criminal ”. For her part, Nancy Pelosi, Democratic President of the House of Representatives, considered that these exchanges demonstrated “the weakness” of the American president. “He failed to respond to the challenge,” she said on MSNBC, also denouncing “his contempt for science”. After having long displayed an ambiguous position on the issue of wearing a mask, the Republican billionaire appeared in public with a mask for the first time only on 11 July. A few days later, he felt it was a “patriotic” gesture. The D r 2020 Anthony Fauci, director of the American Institute of Infectious Diseases, judged that Donald Trump, whom he worked with a lot in the crisis unit set up at the White House, was concerned that “the country does not panic not ”, but did not distort the facts.

“I can’t remember an episode where there was a blatant distortion of the things I had talked about with him,” he told Fox News.

Bob Woodward rose to fame across the world for revealing, along with Carl Bernstein, the Watergate scandal that forced Richard Nixon to resign in August 1974.

In a first book on the Trump presidency published two years ago, Mr. Woodward painted the portrait of an uncultivated, angry and paranoid president whom his collaborators strive to control to avoid the worst blunders.

Thursday’s publication of excerpts from his new book drew criticism for why he waited until September to publish an interview in February about an unprecedented health crisis.

“This – legitimate – question comes up frequently when journalists withhold important information for their book,” said David Boardman, dean of the School of Journalism at Temple University.

“In a life and death situation like today’s, is this traditional practice still ethical? “.