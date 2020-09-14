+35.87% of Hemp Oil Market Analysis by Top Competitors Isodiol International Inc, HempLife Today, Hemp Oil Canada Inc, Medical Marijuana, Inc

To carry out competitive analysis, Hemp Oil Market with various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. Moreover, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of the industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. Being a top-notch and comprehensive in nature, Hemp Oil Market research report gives better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly dependent to thrive in the market.

Global hemp oil market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 35.87% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising use of hemp oil in skin care products and rising awareness about the medical benefits of hemp oil are the factor for the growth of this market.

The major players profiled in this report include: Isodiol International Inc, HempLife Today, Hemp Oil Canada Inc, Medical Marijuana, Inc., FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, CV Sciences, Inc., Pharmahemp d.o.o., Gaia Botanicals, LLC, Canazil, Kazmira, Spring Creek Labs, Cavendish Nutrition Fulfillment LLC, Dr. Hemp Me., QC Infusion, Hemp Production Services, Hudson Valley Hemp, LLC., Green Roads, Royal CBD, Moon Mother Hemp Company, CBD Oil Europe, , King CBD Company and others.

By Product Type

CBD Oil

Hemp Essential Oil

Hemp Seed Oil

By Application

Personal Care Products

Pharma and Nutraceuticals

Food and Beverages

Industrial Uses

Hemp oil is usually derived by pressing the hemp seeds. Hemp seed oil, hemp essential oil and CBD oil are some of the common types of the hemp oil. This oil consists of required fatty acids, antioxidants and nutraceuticals. They are very beneficial for the health as they have the ability to provide relief from problems such as chronic pain, sleeping disorders, anxiety and others. They are also used for healing and massage treatments as well. These hemp oils are widely used in applications such as cosmetic products, food and beverages, pharma and nutraceuticals and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of hemp oil in nutraceutical and pharma applications will drive the market growth

Rising penetration of hemp oil on e- commerce platform will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing usage of hemp oil in the production of fuel, paints and other uses will also propel the growth of this market

Its ability to provide relief pain chronic pain, nerve pain, anxiety and sleep disorders will further enhance its adoption in the market

Market Restraints:

High investment associated with the R&D will restrain market growth

Increasing aggressive market strategies by manufacturer will also hinder the growth of this market

Availability of the substitutes in the market is also hamper the market growth

In May 2019, Curaleaf announced that they are going to acquire Cura Partners. This acquisition will help them to be the largest cannabis company in the U.S. and will help them to increase their revenue generation. This will also help the Curaleaf to expand them in the West coast and strengthen their position in the market

In January 2019, HempMeds announced the launch of their new cannabidiol (CBD) product Real Scientific Hemp Oil (RSHO) Maximum Strength. This new product consists of both CBD and CBDa in a combination of the company’s premium hemp oil. The main aim of the launch is to provide safe, high quality and topical formulation to the customer who wants to seek benefits from the CBD

